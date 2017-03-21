Sheriff’s update: missing Temelec woman found

Posted on March 21, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Elsie Warfiled, the 87-year-old woman reported missing this morning in Temelec, is safe and back at home.

The original Sheriff’s Advisory:

This morning at about 8:30 a.m., Elsie Warfiled, age 87, walked away from her home on Via Columbard Circle in the Temelc area of Sonoma Valley. She is described as being a white female adult with shoulder-length dark blonde hair, about 5-8, 180 lbs, possibly wearing dark clothing. She may be confused or unaware of where she is at. She also goes by the nickname “Robbie” or “Roberta.”

Please call the Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2121 if you know her whereabouts.