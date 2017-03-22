Cell tower strong-arming, Oakmont political fracas, and more

Posted on March 22, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The 18 neighbors opposing a new cell phone tower at 2550 Warm Springs Road, and skeptical members of the Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission, have been reminded that despite a public hearing and vote, they really have no say in the matter. An industry-friendly FCC law says, essentially, that local jurisdictions can’t deny a tower request if the provider lacks coverage in the area. Worried about your mom’s pacemaker or impacts on wildlife? Sorry, health and safety concerns can’t be considered. The download: regardless of grumbling and paper-shuffling, Verizon will gets its faux 67-foot tank tower… There’s another tower, a fake AT&T tree, about a mile away, but the county can’t make companies share location space. “My office has worked with both carriers,” said the project engineer, “and one won’t give help to the other.”

Mudslinging, nebulous accusations and political rancor… who needs Washington D.C. when there’s a political tempest just down the road in Oakmont? Four of the seven seats of the Oakville Village Association are up for grabs in the April 2 election, and the two opposing slates have waged a war of words that has more level-headed residents calling for civility and mutual respect. The focal point: Pickleball. One side wants to build new courts for the popular sport, the other says the project would cost too much, and ruin land, views and peace and quiet; why not convert some of the under-used tennis courts, they say. From there, charges and rebuttals of fiscal nonchalance over escalating dues, discord and dysfunction, and the inevitable ‘experience vs. new blood’ arguments. At least it proves we can still have a good old-fashioned political controversy that doesn’t involve Trump.

Free taxi vouchers are available to seniors through Vintage House, thanks to the Area Agency on Aging of Sonoma County. The L.I.M.O (Local Independent Mobility Options) Program provides Sonoma Valley seniors 60+ who can no longer drive with free door-to-door rides for non-medical purposes. To schedule a voucher ride, or for more information on how to become a volunteer driver, call Vintage House at 996.0311.

In its new home at historic Hood Mansion, The Funky Fridays summer concert series last year raised $50,000 for the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation. Congratulations to Bill Myers and Linda Pavlak of Kenwood, who originated the event at Sugarloaf Ride State Park and relocated when the crowds got too big. They’ve already set the 2017 season, which begins May 26 with funky soul from The Bruthas. Tickets are $10 for adults; free for children 18 and under. Parking is $10 per vehicle or free for Regional Parks members. Dig out your lawn chairs and check out Funkyfridays.info.

— Val Robichaud