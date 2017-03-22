The best medicine

Posted on March 22, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

You’ve probably heard plenty of doctor jokes, but how about a stand-up routine form a comedian who’s also an M.D.? Dr. Priyanka Wali is indeed also a comic, mining her profession (“It’s like being a veterinarian for one species”) and her strict upbringing by Indian-born parents (“I told my dad I wanted to be a comedian; he said dear, it’s pronounced ‘physician’) for fresh material.

There’s also novel takes on online dating, such as the first meeting where the guy leaned close to her over a romantic dinner. A first kiss? No, she cracks, “he wanted me to diagnose a mole on his face.” Then again, dating her does come with benefits. “If I give you an STD, I promise to cure it.”

The polished performer headlines a Pop Up Comedy Show, presented by the Crushers of Comedy, on Saturday, April 1, at Landmark Vineyards. Be nice – for a good crowd she often offers free CAT scans after the show. $20. 7 p.m. Landmark Vineyards, 101 Adobe Canyon Rd., Kenwood. Crushersofcomedy.com.