Burning Man on wheels?

Posted on March 23, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sleek, turbo-charged Indy cars at Sonoma Raceway this weekend? No, but how about a Ford Pinto held together with prayers and duct tape? One of the world’s weirdest endurance races comes to Sonoma Raceway March 25-26 as the 24 Hours of LeMons challenges vehicles – each worth no more than $500 – to a battle of survival.

Prepare for funky designs and questionably civilized fun – it’s like Burning Man on wheels. Spectator tickets are $30 each and kids 16 and under are admitted free. The weekend will feature racing from 10 a.m to 4:30 each day. Find out more 24hoursoflemons.com.