Call Today for a Strong SB-54

Posted on March 23, 2017 by Fred Allebach

Fellow Sonomans,

Please call State Senators Dodd and McGuire and ask them to support SB-6, and support a strong SB-54, with no further amendments. SB-54 is the Values Act that in part, will protect undocumented immigrants from a general dragnet of jails by ICE. The Values Act has been amended once to allow county Sheriffs to notify ICE on the release of a certain class of violent felons pursuant to Penal Code Section 667.5(c) That’s enough, no more amendments. If an undocumented immigrant makes bail or is able to be released, no voluntary Sheriff’s ICE notification. The community is safer the closer we are to a full sanctuary policy for Sheriff’s disentanglement from ICE. Why? Because the immigrant community can trust they will not be swept up in a general dragnet to deport 8 million people. This increases public safety, by everyone knowing that only violent felons are targeted for ICE cooperation. This ICE dragnet should not include petty crimes, misdemeanors or non-violent felonies. Not everyone in jail is a crininal.

Please call Dodd and McGuire, and any others on the list below you have the energy for, and forward this message to your e-mail lists.

The California Values Act (SB 54) would ensure that state and local resources are not used to fuel mass deportations, separate families, or spread fear throughout our communities. Your help is needed to pass these critical bills in the Senate!

Northern California State Senators

Senator Mike McGuire (Healdsburg): 916-651-4002

Senator Bill Dodd (Napa): 916-651-4003

Senator Cathleen Galgiani (Stockton): 916-651-4005

Senator Steve Glazer (Contra Costa): 916-651-4007

Call-in Script:

Hello, my name is _______ and I am calling from _______ (indicate city if you are a constituent) to ask Senator ________ to support an inclusive SB 6, the Due Process for All Act, and a strong SB 54, the California Values Act, which will both be voted on in the Senate floor next week. I urge the Senator be on the right side of history. Will the Senator support SB 54 and SB 6?

Share this with your netwoks.