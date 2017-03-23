Pet project

Art dedicated to pets, each created by a student of Presentation School, is on display and sale through April at the Arts Guild of Sonoma, with all proceeds benefiting Pets Lifeline. In a project lead by instructor Rosemary McNeely and artist Lia Transue, the fifth-through-eighth graders were asked to draw, paint, collage or otherwise assemble a picture of their special pet, or a cat or dog at the shelter.

The gallery show, which includes works by Guild members, opens with a 7 p.m. reception on Friday, April 5. Regular gallery hours are Thursday to Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 140 E. Napa St. 996.3115. Artsguildofsonoma.org.