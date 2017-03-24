Dreading bad traffic

Posted on March 24, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The West Napa Street traffic tie-ups are bad enough already. The coming “Hotel Project Sonoma” will worsen the condition exponentially.

Regardless of current peer reviews and EIRs stating that a left-turn lane would not be required, it isn’t difficult to envision what will happen without one. It will probably also require a traffic signal at Broadway and Napa to help relieve a bottleneck of cars and slow-moving pedestrians.

How about ‘No Left Turn’ sign when coming from the east? Either way, we can expect more frustration when visiting downtown.

Bob Blosser, Sonoma