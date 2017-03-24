Final week of SV Museum of Art show

Posted on March 24, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The artwork of two influential artists are explored in “Graphic Knowledge: The Prints of Karl Kasten” and “Eye of the Beholder – The Sculpture and Early Prints of Nathan Oliveira” in two solo exhibitions at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.

The museum’s Executive Director Linda Cano, who co-curated both shows, worked with the artists’ estates and private collectors to cull works from many mediums, some of which has never been exhibited before. Kasten, celebrated as the “dean of California printmaking,” is represented by a multitude of styles and processes; Cano calls the show “a rich opportunity to survey one of the pivotal voices in the evolution and advancement of modern graphic arts.” (His “Holiday,” an intaglio print from 1967, is shown above.)

Of the Oliveira survey Cano said, “These lithography works are dramatically paired for the first time with later bronze sculptures that provide perhaps one of the most unique and insightful views into the creative contributions of the artist.” Both solo exhibitions close April 2. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays (free) through Sundays. $5 per person; $8 per family; free for students age 18 and under. 707.939.7862. Svma.org