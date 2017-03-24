Sonoma Planning Commission shake-up breakdown

Posted on March 24, 2017 by Fred Allebach

On the face of it, the issue and question of whether a potential or renewing commissioner is pre-decided on hotel and affordable housing projects is not unusual or out of bounds. This is a game that has to be played, and asked about in local politics, where government actors are supposed to pretend they are undecided until deliberating during a hearing. But anyone with any sense would know this can’t possibly be the case. What politician or person do you know who is neutral?

Everyone is biased in some way. This is a fact and unavoidable. The best we can do is to disclose our biases up front, put them on the table, and then work honestly from there.

When I was nominated for the CSEC by Mayor Tom Rouse, it was known by both Rouse and myself that we had different political outlooks. We had both gone on record with different positions about Measure B, which basically put us on opposite poles for how residents want Sonoma’s future to be. However, Rouse said he believed in getting smart people on board no matter what. Thank you, Tom. The CSEC and city work has been fun and interesting.

Façade of Neutrality. Somehow in local politics there is the Idea that it’s possible to be neutral, when everybody knows that’s not true. A façade of neutrality has to be played. But the public can count on some to make reliable votes for a conservative or liberal takes on many issues. City government actors fall out along reliable and predictable patterns. Their votes show it. At times, it appears city staff is not immune from bias as well. Nobody is a robot.

As an aside, new city manager Cathy Capriola, is in my opinion, very good. She has the potential to sew some new threads among the disparate community elements, maybe bring people together.

Free market bias. “Let the free market take care of it” is not a General Plan goal or planning and development code guideline, yet this phrase is heard over and again from Planning Commission members, and from city council members. This shows a certain bias, especially when it comes to questions of whether there should be any limits on hotels or tourism.

I can’t say off the top of my head if former commissioner Wellander was a reliable no-limits vote. When I did my own personal bean counting to predict votes, both Wellander and Roberson were not easy to pigeon-hole; to me they were swing votes that maybe tended a bit to the commercial side. Others on the Planning Commission, like Coleman and Cribb, are very predictable votes, in my view.

Machiavelli 101 and being reasonable. What this “shakeup” amounts to is the exercising by the Mayor of power and control. It is natural that the mayor and council will seek to mold things the way they want. This is why you run, to put your stamp on the issues of the day. Anyone who doesn’t have a well-formed opinion on where they stand on the issues is probably an idiot, or just not paying attention. But also, if you are smart and intelligent, you will be open to a reasonable argument. Many people, and politicians are. At least we can hope there are still pockets of reason left in the U.S.

And so, because of being reasonable, it happens that electeds and commissioners make votes that displease the partisans. It happens often enough, and that’s when you get the great drama of the unexpected swing vote.

In small town Sonoma, a lot can depend on the face-to-face relationships that get cultivated. You tend to take seriously perspectives of people you like and are friends with, or people who earn your respect even if they have different biases. Relationships could start to over-ride ideological biases, and work towards people getting more reasonable. For example, I am friends with a lot of free market guys, and this works to make me want to know more what makes them tick.

Bohar as biased. It appears that new Planning Commissioner Jim Bohar had a positon on the FSE project. This whole maelstrom of bias accusation is getting thick! But Bohar is well-prepared, thoughtful, experienced, articulate, and intelligent. He was a good choice by Mayor Hundley. All he has to do is say he is not biased and he will be fine. This is the David Cook rule. When Cook was president of the Chamber, he said he was not biased about Measure B, even as the Chamber was flat out against it. If this is the standard, then no one needs to worry about bias if they have normal opinions. Neither of these guys have or had a monetary stake in the outcome.

It seems to me that if bias is a given, all a person has to do is make a good faith effort to be reasonable, and not be run by ideology. However, ideology shows through in the long haul, by voting patterns of council, members and commissioners. This is a subtle area where the city attorney could probably hold forth on some interesting talk on how it is people can have opinions but not have opinions. A not opinion. The Zen of the Brown Act.

Willers as biased. Commissioner Willers is accused by the FSE hotel applicants as biased. As I see it, what he said was taken totally out of context, basically lied about, and then this is the basis for saying he is biased. This is clearly an intimidation tactic by the FSE people, that was also used on other city commissioner(s) who had a position. It’s a hardball tactic, stacking the jury to your favor. This hardball is a zero-sum game however, for if the actors in question are not determined to be “biased”, either by their own reckoning, or that of the city attorney, then the accusations will have the effect of hardening any covert positions.

Maybe Willers is being taken on by proximity arguments, that he has an economic interest in the development behind Sebastiani Theater, and that is somehow too close to FSE to make him objective. If this is it, then what about Edwards and the Farmer’s Market, and advocating for Plaza restaurant’s interests when he sells cheese to them? Where is the consistent application of principle for recusal?

Cribb and Coleman as biased. If we want to say who is biased on the FSE project, I think Cribb and Coleman need to recuse because of their previous free market comments, which shows they are predisposed to all of FSE’s alleged economic and “community” benefits arguments. But if they will not benefit economically, then I suppose they are free to have their opinions, or biases, that then show up as voting patterns.

It’s Hundley’s time. It could be that Mayor Hundley really is looking for folks to zero in on the General Plan. The General Plan process will be political too, as everyone knows the current and future flavor of Sonoma is a fight between the free market hospitality tourism, and limits, of small town character and social justice issues. This is not a non-partisan game. Good for Hundley, for shaking things up and seeking to set her flavor and philosophy while she’s at the top. Why should we expect less?

That the General Plan will be re-imagined for the future is exactly what we see at stake now from past guidelines with the FSE project. Past guidelines and rules are now seeking to be changed. Why have plans if they just get changed? Why? Because the people in power get to say how things are now. If things are going your way, you say, “change is inevitable.” Or alternately you wonder, why have plans if they don’t get followed? This then opens a tangent into the dynamics of NIMBYism.

A period of dynamic tension in Sonoma. Sonoma is in a period where tensions are calling to be articulated and resolved. Parties who have interests are lobbying hard to set the town on the course they want. This is playing out on the Planning Commission and the council, and also being driven hard by hospitality developers and their advocates.

The hotels and the TID/ SVVB are working a plan to raise the TOT, and approve the hotels, and sell it as the salvation of town. A new war of spin us upon us. let’s not be naïve to think this is not part of the whole approval of projects process.

The Planning Commission is professional. Former Commissioner Roberson said the Planning Commission in his experience was apolitical, and yes, they were professional, and hewed to the development code and applicable guidelines. I was many times impressed by the group as a whole. They put on a solid show. Roberson was good and thoughtful, as is Willers especially, and was Felder. Very well prepared on city code and General Plan guidelines. McDonald is growing into it and getting better every meeting. Sek, to me, is still new and has not really asserted herself. These folks as a whole, did, and do a nice job. It is unfortunate that Roberson‘s thoughtful tenure will end with a resignation.

PC not immune from bias. However, in my opinion, the Planning Commission is not immune from biases. That’s just reality. After all the deliberations are done, commissioners with biases find a way to make their vote stand on some precedent or guideline. They make it plausibly objective.

Indeed, I have compared the General Plan to the Bible, anyone can read whatever they want into it. William Blake: “..both read the Bible day and night, where thou readest black and I readest white.”

Free market bias again. You can see the same type of free market bias noted above with the SVCAC. In my view, they have a 5-4 majority for no limits. They just approved 5 to 4, a large wine processing facility on southern 8th Street East, right in the middle of the east side groundwater pumping depression. The same voting proportion was present to approve the Darius Anderson hotel. To their credit, they have showed the ability to be reasonable; the SVCAC did come out against the Kenwood project.

It’s the same on the city council, Cook and Edwards are reliable free market guys who will never turn down a big $ project. I dare them… This is their philosophy and they see it as good. Good guys can be biased. Everybody thinks they are a good guy.

That planning and government bodies have tensions between ideological camps is nothing new. This is what it’s all about.

Hundley as biased? Hundley is harder to call, her constituency has been called out as young, mid-level professionals, and up and coming entrepreneurs. She is also genuinely concerned about affordable housing, and with reeling in the tourism-hospitality combine, under the rubric of sustainable tourism. This would putatively mean some limits, and not the all-out free market approach.

Values are imbued. Nothing wrong with this. People might see a nefarious agenda, but it’s not. People have values, electeds have values. They can’t be hidden from the inquiring minds of the public. Values are what makes planning guidelines and the General Plan have a certain flavor. Values affect how Sonoma gets run, and what projects get approved. People in power get to enshrine their values onto current city policy, and then new guys come and change it all. This is well enough known.

Any challenge to the free market camp will be met by serious pushback, as these guys have a lot of dinero, and they are true believers; they think they know what is best, in a patronizing kind of way. Alternately, the social and environmental justice camp, sometimes allied with the small-town character camp, have their own blinder on. To hammers, the whole world looks like nails.

Bias and being fair That the FSE folks want to play hardball about people being biased just makes everyone harden their positions. People who fundamentally don’t care about fairness then cry unfair? Break my heart. In my opinion these guys are a perfect case of self-interest masquerading as community benefit. This is Machiavelli’s appearance of morality so as to get buy-in from the peons.

The human element. I’m sorry former commissioner Wellander has been caught up in larger cross-currents, and that commissioner Roberson felt compelled to resign. To me they are both good guys. They showed up with good will and worked hard. I’m a good guy too, but I may swept out of the CSEC in the future for biased political reasons as well. That writing is on the wall… That would be the people’s in power’s prerogative.

Changing precedent is dynamic. You go get the power so you can use it. Now is Hundley’s time, Harrington’s time. I think it is kind of exciting that precedent is being challenged in the staid halls of Sonoma. I may not have agreed with the Farmer’s market opening bid, but I’m getting a glimpse now of the pattern, and it could be good. There might just be three votes for things I’m biased about. These votes will be close, the bean counters see no lock either way.

Welcome to the Peanut Gallery. If Wellander and Roberson could take the time to show up and be commissioners, come on back to the Peanut Gallery and join us for some public comments, now you don’t have to pretend to be objective and can say it just like you feel it. Whatever our biases, we can enjoy our time under the sun, as actors in the unfolding drama of Sonoma.