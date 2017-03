Under the weathered

Posted on March 24, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

An earlier era in the history of El Verano, that of a resort community with geothermal spas like the neighboring ‘Springs’ towns, emerges as work begins on a long-empty building on Verano Avenue, at Willow. The corner was last occupied by a tavern of sorts, but has been empty and fading into disrepair for many years.