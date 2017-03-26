Know Your Rights Meeting

Posted on March 26, 2017 by Fred Allebach

Meeting was Weds. 3/23/17 6:30 – 9:PM, Furth Center, Windsor

Informational Lecture given by Sonoma County Public Defender Bernice Espinoza

Sponsored by the Town of Windsor

Present: Windsor Chief of Police Carlos Basurto, Mayor Deborah Fudge, School Board president Esther Lemus, two immigration attorneys, a rep of Supervisor James Gore, and other local figures, audience of @ 40-50 people, mostly Latino

Bernice Espinoza gave the entire presentation and slide show, and translated herself. The lecture was broken into various sections, starting with a brief overview, then how to exercise your rights in various common situations and finally various law enforcement background topics germane to current immigration issues. This was clearly framed as an informational meeting and not advocacy of any one view or another.

Right to Representation

Everyone on US soil has constitutional rights regardless of immigration status. The undocumented have a right to representation due to a precedent-setting case. Being present in the US without status is not a crime; it is a violation of civil immigration law and subject to civil immigration proceedings. Removal is a civil, not a criminal matter.

A local law enforcement agency (LLEA), can’t stop someone on the basis of suspicion of illegal status. LLEA stops must be based on a reasonable suspicion of criminal activity. I asked a question later about how to handle possible racial profiling, i.e. pulled over for driving while Mexican? Bernice said this is where a person exercises their right to remain silent, and later an attorney can figure if there has been any racially motivated behavior by law enforcement.

Many of the problems people have later in making their case has to do with their not exercising the right to remain silent. To keep up the possibility of the strongest defense of a case, do not talk to the police at all.

In all the following scenarios, it is important to have a plan and practice what to do and say.

Rights at Home

Stay calm. Don’t open the door. Ask for a warrant. To be valid the warrant must be signed by a judge. Have the warrant slipped under the door or under a window. If the warrant is determined to be valid, only allow the person on the warrant to go out. Lock the door behind them. Contact an attorney.

Warrants

The warrant has to be signed by a judge; it has to say “judge.” The person named in the warrant’s information has to all be correct and complete: name, date, date of birth etc. If the name is wrong or misspelled, the warrant is not valid. Check the whole warrant. ICE has administrative warrants, but these are not the same as judicial warrants. A person is not obliged to respond to an administrative warrant.

There are arrest warrants and search warrants. A search warrant is not needed in a public place. Warrants are associated with a particular address and are not general for the whole street.

Warrants are related to the Bill of Rights, 4th Amendment to the Constitution:

“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

Rights at Work

Stay calm. Don’t run. ICE can enter public areas. If the area of the workplace is not open to the public, a warrant is necessary for ICE to enter. A kitchen, construction site, or yard, is not open to the public. ICE can get permission from the owner to enter a private area. Remain silent. ICE should ask no questions unless they have good reason to believe a person is undocumented. If no judicial warrant, no reason for ICE to be there.

If there is an exigent circumstance, a reason for ICE to believe a crime has taken or is taking place, ICE can come into a private place without a warrant.

It is not a crime for an owner to say or post notice that ICE is not welcome to enter the work place.

At work, have a plan. Use your rights. Everyone, even documented and citizens remain silent. Talking gives ammo that can be used against you. Say, “I invoke my Miranda right to remain silent.” You can also say, you’re exercising your right to remain silent; that you want to remain silent; that you only want to speak with your attorney; or that you want to speak with your attorney first. Or you can hand your red, know your rights card to the law enforcement agent.

Rights on the Street

Stay calm. Don’t run. Ask if you are being detained? If yes, follow instructions. If you are not being detained, ask to leave. Exercise right to remain silent; don’t give yourself away. Don’t say where you are from or how you entered the US. Inform others of the interaction. Don’t lie or present false documents. Presenting a false ID can open up other areas of trouble and compromise a possible future green card.

During the G.W. Bush era, plain clothes INS (ICE) officials would set people up by asking where they were from. This tactic may be revived. If you don’t know someone, don’t volunteer information about your status.

Rights in a Car

Stay calm. Don’t argue with the officer verbally, that can result in other charges. Don’t criminalize yourself. You don’t need to show anything but driver’s license and registration. Don’t consent to a search; say “no.” ICE may still search, but saying no to a search up front can help your case later.

Law enforcement mostly has body cameras these days, and these will record a refusal to consent to a search.

Rights Summary

If detained, request a lawyer immediately. Ask for a lawyer before signing anything. Only sign a document in your own language. In the past people have been set up to unknowingly sign their own deportation orders.

If you are deported and enter the US again, illegal re-entry is a criminal charge. Illegal entry is a criminal charge and has a two-year minimum prison term. Illegal re-entry was the number one charge during the Obama presidency. Obama was the top deporter in US history.

Immigration Enforcement Overview

How does Trump’s executive order (EO) of 1/25/17 change things? What is the immigration landscape context leading up to today?

(The history and continued role of the Trust Act was too complicated for Bernice to explain at this lecture.)

A sketch was made, starting out with a Criminal Alien Program, or CAP, having to do with how ICE interacts with jails. G.W. Bush had a Secure Communities Program, or S-Comm, and this bled into the Obama era. Obama started a Priority Enforcement Program, or PEP. Obama, through PEP, prioritized in 11/2014, felonies, significant misdemeanors, and made a three misdemeanor strikes threshold.

Obama initiated the DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, in 6/2012. DACA people are known as “Dreamers.” Dreamers can stay in the US with a work permit. Trump made no executive order to remove DACA, but Dreamers have been detained by ICE since Trump’s EO.

ICE Hold

This was a past policy, to hold inmates for up to 48 hours past due release date. The process was called I-247 D, an ICE detainer, or ICE hold. It is no longer used because it was determined to be unlawful. Prolonging imprisonment based only on evidence of a civil violation subjected LLEAs to liability for unlawful imprisonment, a 4th Amendment civil rights violation. An ICE detainer was not a warrant reviewed by a neutral magistrate.

Trump’s 1/17 Executive Order will return the US to Bush-era Secure Communities-type ICE policies. Trump wants S-Comm now, a return to ICE holds. This likely will not happen in California due to existing state laws, but could happen in other states.

PEP and ICE Voluntary Notifications

Obama, instead of ICE holds, had a policy of Sheriff’s voluntary ICE notification of date and time of release. This is the I-247 N voluntary notification. I-247 N is not required by law. The Sonoma County Sheriff voluntarily uses the I-247 N procedure, which helps ICE apprehend someone directly from jail.

The I-247 N voluntary ICE notification is based on Obama’s PEP priorities, of what level to draw the line, for what type of undocumented criminal or undocumented person to notify ICE about.

I 247 X, a multi-purpose ICE policy

I-247 X says, “this person is of federal interest to us.” Last year in Sonoma County there was only one of these.

Pay Bail, Release, ICE Notification, Due Process

If a person pays bail, but ICE has also been notified of their release, and ICE gets there before the bail money does, the person just lost their bail money. If the person does not then show up in court, because ICE has detained them, a bench warrant is issued for their arrest. The Public Defender’s office is advising to not pay bail until it is known if there has been an ICE notification. The upshot is that while an I-247 N ICE notification is not supposed to effect bail, or release on own recognizance, in fact I-247 N speeds up ICE apprehensions.

Client and Inmate Notifications of I-247 N

Before 1/1/17, prior to any conviction or charge, the county jail (Sheriff’s Office) gave an ICE notification of release, and did not give the inmate a copy or any notice. Inmates would have no idea an ICE notification was in their file. The ICE notification basically guarantees the inmate being picked up. Sheriff’s deputies say they don’t know what happens outside the jailhouse door, but the reality is, if they voluntarily notify ICE of release, ICE will get them, especially with 10,000 new agents slated to be hired.

ICE short-circuits the due process of a person’s legal rights, by taking people out of their process mid-stream. Courts, rehab programs, cut short.

Now, because of the California Truth Act, inmates will receive a notice about any ICE notifications. Inmates will receive copies of any I-247 N notices.

Current ICE enforcement priorities

Any removable non-citizen who has been convicted of a crime. Someone who has been charged with a crime but whose case is pending. Someone who has committed acts that constitute a chargeable crime, even if not filed, or dismissed. Or, if ICE thinks the person is a risk to national security.

These are of concern in terms of due process because there is space to be open to wrongful outcomes and interpretation.

This adds up to going against one of the primary features of our judicial system, that a person is innocent until proven guilty.

Local Cooperation with ICE

It is the current policy of the executive branch, i.e. Trump, to empower LLEAs to perform immigration enforcement “to the maximum extent permitted by law.”

The Department of Homeland Security, (DHS), parent agency to ICE, is to identify any sanctuary municipalities and deny them federal grants. The DHS is also to “immediately take action to enter into 287 (g) agreements, where LLEAs will be deputized to perform immigration enforcement. In California 287 (g) is only currently happening in Orange County. Sheriff’s will get money to participate. To date the money has not been enough, but the carrot may be sweetened. (mixed metaphor!)

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has discussed these issues recently in closed session.

Local Data Collection

Data is collected for all convicted aliens, in any state custody, including pre-trial custody, or those with a prior conviction. This data collection can also apply to innocent refugees.

Marijuana

Pot may be legal in California, but possession is a federal offense. It is extremely dangerous for an undocumented immigrant to have anything whatsoever to do with pot. Have no pics, nothing on Facebook, no clothing with pics, no e-mail chatter, don’t be at any party where it is smoked, nothing, period.

The new TRUTH Act

Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds. Three things to know.

One, if there has been an ICE notification, jail has to let the inmate know (in own language), and has to let the attorney know. There were four ICE notifications to the Public Defender on the date of this lecture. The closest ICE facility is in Richmond, so it will take @ an hour or less to get to Sonoma County. Sheriff’s deputies have said there were only a handful of these all last year.

Two, there needs to be written consent from the person in custody of a LLEA to allow an interview with ICE. The purpose of the interview must be stated. Before, there were no rights here, and ICE could just go in and get information improperly.

Three, the local community has to be notified that an LLEA is cooperating with ICE. The local governing body will have a meeting once a year, starting by 2018. If jails give ICE information, a report on this will have to be made to the public in a community forum.