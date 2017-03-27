An inside look at local law enforcement

Posted on March 27, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma County Sheriff and the Sonoma Police Department invite participation in The Sonoma Valley Citizen’s Academy, a seven-week program designed to give participants an overview of law enforcement policies and procedures.

The academy is in session April 19 through May 24 every Wednesday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Sonoma Police Department.

During the academy, students will learn about police ethics, communications, crime prevention, criminal law, the correctional system, and investigative units including: CSI, Coroner, Violent Crimes, Domestic Violence/Sexua Assault, Narcotics, and more. Academy classes are taught by Sheriff’s Office executives and veteran personnel.

The curriculum and teaching methods are similar to the traditional police academy, but the weekly sessions are not designed to make the participant a peace officer.

The Sonoma Valley Citizen’s Academy will meet at the Sonoma Police Department, 175 First St. W.. There will one all-day Saturday class in Santa Rosa for equipment demonstrations and to tour the main office and the jail.

Applications are available at Sonomasheriff.org. If you have questions about the Sonoma Valley Citizen’s Academy please contact Darcy Proctor or Leticia Carranza at 707.996. 3602.