Chamber ensemble spring concerts

Posted on March 27, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Celebrating its 10th anniversary season, Valley of the Moon Chamber Ensemble presents two spring concerts of traditional and contemporary choral music.

On Saturday, April 1, the ensemble’s Gala Concert will be held at Madrone Estate Winery in Glen Ellen. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a wine hors d’oeuvres reception.

On Sunday, April 2, co-directors Dr. Brian Sebastian and Beth Carter lead the grassroots consortium of local voices in an afternoon concert at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. The 3 p.m. show is a benefit for the Sonoma Community Center’s arts and cultural education programs. Tickets are $125.

Both performances will feature Renaissance masters Kirbye, Paleastrina, and Upsala, as well as selections by notable 20th and 21st century artists such as Whitacre, Lauridsen, Stroope and many in between. Sunday afternoon’s concert will also feature an encore selection of a well-loved VOMCE piece, including area alumni from the group’s 10-year history. Tickets are $30. Sonomacommunitycenter.org. 707.938.4626.