Free jazz concert

Posted on March 27, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

In a free afternoon concert by the jazz trio Charged Particles, electric bassist Aaron Germain will collaborate with keyboardist Murray Low and drummer Jon Krosmick. The band blends jazz styles with elements from Latin music, classical music and funk, with creative improvised solos.

Wrote the Los Angeles Times, “tight interplay was the watchword as the threesome took difficult fusion themes and applied its own twists with spark and professional flair.” Saturday, April 8. 2 p.m. Sonoma Valley Library, 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma. 707.545.0831. Sonomalibrary.org