Library Board seeks teen member

Posted on March 27, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Library Advisory Board is currently accepting applications for a local teenager, in grades 9-12, to apply to become a member.

The advisory board is a citizen committee that serves to advise the Library Commission on issues affecting the library here in the Sonoma Valley. The Youth member will bring issues concerning young people in the Valley to the table and provide a new and different perspective.

“Serving on board has been really interesting,” said current youth member Julia Hart. “It’s fun to see how committees and government works, and I’ve learned a lot. I like helping the library!”

The term is one year, starting on July 1. The term may be extended for one more year. Meetings are held on the second Thursday of every month at 4 p.m.

Youth Services Librarian Clare O’Brien said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for a teen to have an impact on how the library serves our younger population.”

Applications are available at: http://sonomalibrary.org/about/library-advisory-boards, and can also be picked up at the library located at 755 West Napa Street in Sonoma. The deadline is Saturday, April 29.