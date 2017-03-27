No stopping them

Posted on March 27, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Cat Austin, who founded the ETC theater company in 2003, has over 25 live shows on her directing resume, including local hits “Cabaret,” a “Tribute to Michael Jackson” and “Rent.” Now the mentor and coach is working with five girls in “The Passage Project,” an immersive lab for the teenagers to find and express their full range of emotions through original songs and monologues.

The result is the show “Unstoppable,” March 30-31 at 7 p.m. and April 2 at 2 and 7 p.m. $8-18. Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Dr. Cataustinprojects.com.