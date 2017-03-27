Sonoma-made brew now in cans

Posted on March 27, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Springs Brewing Company will soon release three of its locally-made beers in 16oz cans for wholesale and retail customers: award-winning Kolsch, Subliminal Gold IPA, and HazyCali North East inspired IPA.

“This is something we’ve been working towards for years,” said Derek Drennan, managing partner. “We’ve been wanting to can beers for quite some time, and it was a no-brainer to start with two of our most popular beers. We’re also really excited to can our limited release HaziCali as well, which will be the first of a series of limited release beers from the brewery. We want to make our beers available to more and more craft beer drinkers, so this is a special time for us.”

The Kolsch is Sonoma Springs’ most popular beer, Dennan said, while the Subliminal Gold IPA is a top seller in the taproom. The HazyCali, first brewed in early 2017, is one of eight new beers released this year alone.

Sonoma Springs plans to expand its can production to other beers in the future.

“We take pride in our ingredients that are locally-sourced, our innovative and creative use of different hops, and the freshness of our beers” said Tim Goeppinger, founder and brew master. “A lot of people are used to seeing good beer in cans. After a fresh keg, it’s the second best package for your beer. This now allows customers to come into the taproom and take a 4-pack home with them, or find in a store in the area to enjoy.”

The 16oz cans are available for purchase in the taproom, and at locations around the Bay Area and Northern California on or after March 29, 2017. See the interactive map of beer locations here: Sonomaspringsbrewing.com/findhazycali