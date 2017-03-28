Farmers Market coming to the Springs this summer

Posted on March 28, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Springs will have its own farmer’s market this summer in Larson Park, Sunday evenings from 4 to 7 p.m. A project of Supervisor Susan Gorin, the Springs Community Farmer’s Market will begin July 9 and run for 10 weeks.

The market manager will be Kelly Smith, of the nonprofit Agricultural Community Events Farmers Markets, which operates 13 farmers markets in Marin and Sonoma counties including Kenwood, Petaluma, Santa Rosa and Tiburon.

“We are fortunate to have Kelly Smith at the helm of this effort,” Gorin said. “She is terrific and experienced.”

The market will have a “locals-first mandate,” Gorin, said, and will be dog friendly. A certified market, it will have EBT as well as food vendors and booths for local nonprofits. Parking will be available at the nearby Flowery School. “We are currently connecting the operator with local organization to set up family activities and community engagement.”

For vendor applications, visit communityfarmersmarkets.com.

“Come down for some fun times in the beautiful location of Larson Park,” Gorin said. “I can’t wait to see everyone out there this summer.”