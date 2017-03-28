Poetry by Joseph Cutler

Posted on March 28, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Author: Joseph Cutler

History Interrupted

Over the once bright land,

The skies turn dark, the coming cyclones

Begin to form

Where government economists once

Painted pretty pictures and showed them on TV

and sang us to sleep with statistics.

Or we sang ourselves to sleep with oxycodone

Or crystal meth or Budweiser.

The darkening sky is sudden

For those of us not on the bottom

Those with no blue tarp covering the roof,

No need for a gun to feel safe from

The senators that could no longer see

Those people had a religion of blindness,

Of insulation, of the gated community,

The entertainment center, and

Seeing mostly the good, the new jobs

At walmart, the low cost television sets

They did not hear

The stoned silence of the middle of

The great continent

The straight arm salute is back, in Michigan,

In Birmingham, in Dallas,

The skies turn dark, the smoky ghosts of

Those who did not leave in time cover the sun,

Song Birds suddenly are nowhere to be found,

Only vultures remain, animals run away from home,

rivers flow upstream, the tides go out

much further than ever, sign of the building tsunami.

Unemployed steel workers begin

Speaking in tongues, clocks stop,

The calendars all show 1939.

The fabric of time is torn

Norse Gods pour in through the holes,

Now Loki, now Wotan, leading the Wild Hunt

The hounds of hell and War trailing behind them.

Economists and doctors can no longer diagnose

Dead brown shirts are emerging from the newsreels

Walking down into the theater

All compasses turn toward Berlin,

And the men who have been ashamed

To look in the mirror for decades

Now carry torches, paint swastikas

On the sides of closed steel mills, coal mines,

They have found their own solution.

No more food stamps,

no more leaking house trailers

No more rusting old cars, no more

Adult children who can’t find work at all,

Who live in the basement with their children.

The torchlight rallies promise greatness again

Pride again. The enemy is narrowed, now

Carried by the other, the goat, from somewhere else

To be driven into the desert, so

As always, all problems will be solved,.

All power to the leader, all obedience

The trance deepens, Loki is on television now,

He glitters of gold and rageful power.

The shape shifting trickster, who lives outside of time

Has taken a body, has found another perfect vehicle

An empty man who would be king

An empty king who promises everything

An empty vessel from whose dark caverns

pour the dreaming depths

Of revenge and dominion, of redemption and pride

Who asks only complete surrender and worship

As gods will do.

History is suspended

The wild hunt is on

War is coming

Loki is ascendant, a genie

Out of the bottle,

Remind me,

How does one trick a genie

To sleep again, return to the cave,

The magic lantern,

To let us sew up

The fabric of time?

Joseph Cutler: “I have been a counselor for many years, and am an aspiring writer. I love to read good poetry. I try to make sense of the world by looking under the surface, as many layers down as I can see.”