Wings: there’s hot, and then there’s ‘Inferno’ hot

Posted on March 29, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

How hot are the Inferno Chicken Wings at Sonoma’s B&V Whiskey Bar and Grille? You have to sign a waiver before eating them.

Surviving, let alone enjoying, the specialty dish is the“Inferno Wing Challenge” on Wednesday, March 29 at 7 p.m. For $12, explains front man Codi Binkley, you get a dozen wings, bathed in Chef Carlo Cavallo’s signature sauce that tops the heat scale.

“B&V’s Inferno sauce weighs in at around 900,000 Scoville units, which makes it about 90 times hotter than a jalapeno, or about in line with some of the hottest liquefied habanero peppers available,” says Binkley.

Step one: sign a waiver absolving the restaurant of responsibility (“in the event you should begin vomiting uncontrollably, or go blind”).

The challenge? Eat them all, in less than six minutes, and receive a custom Inferno tee shirt and your name on the plaque of fame. But keep these rules in mind: During the six minute challenge, you can’t have anything to drink. You can’t use any dipping sauces, like blue cheese, that would dampen the heat. You can’t use a napkin. You can’t use anything but your mouth to strip meat from the bone. And you can’t touch your face and must make it through the 10-minute cool down after challenge.

In short, it might be safer to lick the grill.

The fun begins at 7 p.m.