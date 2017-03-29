La Luz board adds two members

Posted on March 29, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The La Luz Center board of directors has elected two new members, Arleen Curry and Heather McCulloch.

“These new board members add invaluable skills and experience to La Luz’s team,” said Chair Marcelo Defreitas. “This is a critical and very challenging time for La Luz and for our clients.”

The mission of La Luz Center is to be a catalyst for change in Sonoma Valley through health, education and financial Security.

Curry, a founding member of Impact100 Sonoma, grew up on the east coast and moved to San Francisco from New York City in 1986. She worked as an auditor, consultant and investment banker. With partners she started a management consulting firm, and for 20 years specialized in reorganizations, managing growth and assessing resources.

Arleen with her spouse, Ann Weeks, Curry retired and came to Sonoma in 1992 to grow grapes. Since that time Arleen has served on several boards, for group including: Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers, Sonoma Ecology Center, and The George Ranch Community Association.

Heather McCulloch was born in Albany, New York, and grew up in Montreal. She came to California for high school and college at UC Berkeley. After graduate school in London – and a decade living in Washington D.C. and New York City – she made her way back to the Bay Area.

For the past two decades, she’s been working in the field of community economic development, with a focus on policies and strategies that build the financial security of low-income households and households of color. She moved to Sonoma in 2008 with her son and husband.