Council set to confirm new planning commissioner

Posted on March 31, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Lynda Corrado will likely be named the alternate member of the Sonoma Planning Commission at Monday night’s City Council Meeting. She was nominated for the post by Mayor Rachel Hundley.

Corrado’s appointment is on the consent portion of the April 3 agenda, meaning it will be voted on without discussion, along with three other items, unless a councilmember or member of the public requests it be addressed separately.

On a written application, Corrado said her goal as commissioner would be to “work with the community to keep Sonoma’s charm, yet responsibly foster growth.” A former facility planner and project manager for AT&T, Corrado ran for city council in 2014.

With the recent resignation of Chip Robeson, there remains one open seat on the seven-member panel. That application process is underway.

Also on the agenda: a study session regarding a possible City response to PG&E rate increases, and a request from a local filmmaker for a $3,000 donation to help fund a movie about the history of Sonoma.

