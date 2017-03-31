Head of Sonoma Community Center resigns

Posted on March 31, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

John Tamiazzo has resigned as executive director of the Sonoma Community Center after nearly a year of service.

“We wish John the very best as he pursues his new opportunities,” said Annie Bauer, SCC board chair.

An interim team of Bauer and boardmembers Winnie Farwell and Libby Majors will be at the helm until a new executive director can be identified and hired.

“We are blessed with an incredibly hardworking and talented staff,” Bauer said. “So, yes, John’s departure will be stressful but I know that the staff will fill in the gaps and carry us through admirably.”

Tamiazzo took the job last June, replacing Toni Castrone, who left to enter graduate school. He had been the executive director of the Sedona Community Center in Sedona, Arizona.