Saturdays in the park

Posted on March 31, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Family Fun Days at Jack London State Park, four free Saturday events geared for young learners, begins April 8 with “Nature’s Recyclers,” a close look at nature’s own recycling system and how humans can reduce, reuse, and recycle, too.

The 45-minute nature walk leaves the meadow at 10 a.m. and ends with fun activity stations using recycled materials to play games and make crafts.

The series continues on June 10 with “Talons and Trails,” as youngsters explore the unique body structures and behaviors that help birds survive and thrive in the wild. The outing includes meeting real live raptors in an exciting presentation from the experts at the Santa Rosa Bird Rescue Center. Additional programs are :Nature’s Palete” on August 12 and “Fall in the Forest” on October 14. The activities and learning are designed for young children but kids of all ages are welcome to explore forest trails and learn about nature through fun hikes, games and hands-on activities.

All events run from 10 am to 12:30 p.m. and participation is free, though entry fee of $10 per vehicle does apply. For more details visit Jacklondonpark.com.