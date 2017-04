Shear delight

Posted on April 1, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

At the Petaluma Adobe that served as the headquarters for General Vallejo’s 66,000 acre cattle rancho from 1836 to 1846, sheep shearing was a necessary part of rancho life: The wool was turned in to blankets and rugs and sent out to the trade ships.

On Saturday, April 8, see a live demo of the famous Adobe sheep losing their winter coats under the expert guidance of shearer John Sanchez. Saturday, April 8. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. $2-$3. Petaluma Adobe Park, 3325 Adobe Road. 707.762.4871.