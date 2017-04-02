Breakout performance

Posted on April 2, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

How cool was Steve McQueen? Putting him on a motorcycle – and jumping barbed-wire fences to escape the Nazis, no less – was nearly redundant.

The king of cool is ‘The Cooler King’ in the 1963 epic, “ The Great Escape.” The embellished true story deploys a brigade of all-star actors in the story of mass escape from a Nazi prison camp: James Garner, Charles Bronson, James Coburn join a team of stalwart Brits lead by Richard Attenborough and Donald Pleasence (who actually spent a year in German camp when his Royal Air Force plane was shot down).

The film was directed by John Sturges, who helmed McQueen’s breakout role in “The Magnificent Seven” three years prior. The music for that film as well as the stirring anthems of “The Great Escape” was penned by the prolific Elmer Bernstein. Monday, April 10, 7 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.