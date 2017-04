Sonoma Valley death notices

Posted on April 3, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Mike Amir Alikhani, 93, of Sonoma, passed away March, 9, 2017.

Brandon Isaiah Barmore, of Sonoma, passed away March, 26, 2017.

Norman Doyle Bird, 93, of Sonoma, passed away March, 31, 2017.

Virginia Bohm, 88, of Eldridge, passed away March, 20, 2017.

Alice Betty Campbell, 96, of Sonoma, passed away March, 21, 2017.

Cody Cordellos, 32, of Sonoma, passed away March, 24, 2017.

William Cain Dieckmann, 79, of Sonoma, passed away March, 17, 2017.

Elizabeth Ann Forrest, 92, of Sonoma, passed away March, 4, 2017.

Richard Garcia, Sr., 75, of Sonoma, passed away March, 12, 2017.

Robert Elwood Hackman, 74, of Sonoma, passed away March, 1, 2017.

Russell Rainer Hurley, 87, of Sonoma, passed away March, 30, 2017.

ReJean Erca Idzerda, 86, of Sonoma, passed away March, 1, 2017.

Emilio Victor Isonio, 95, of Sonoma, passed away March, 1, 2017.

Marie M. Joseph, 89, of Kenwood, passed away March, 1, 2017.

Joseph Leas, 42, of Eldridge, passed away March, 18, 2017.

Sophia S. Metis, 88, of Sonoma, passed away March, 8, 2017.

Judy Lee Michael, 73, of Sonoma, passed away March, 20, 2017.

John Amedeo Pariani, 85, of Sonoma, passed away March, 23, 2017.

Lynn Marie Reavell, 70, of Sonoma, passed away March, 10, 2017.

Gloria Diane Reynolds, 93, of Sonoma, passed away March, 10, 2017.

Patricia Cecelia Rich, 82, of Sonoma, passed away March, 11, 2017.

Clifford C. Smoot, 89, of Sonoma, passed away March, 15, 2017.

Anita Elizabeth Tommasi, 100, of Sonoma, passed away March, 4, 2017.

Catherine L. Torzilli, 62, of Sonoma, passed away March, 16, 2017.

Dietrich Trocha, 85, of Glen Ellen, passed away March, 27, 2017.

Barbara Ann Walsh, 78, of Sonoma, passed away March, 2, 2017.

Lorraine Aline Wedekind, 95, of Sonoma, passed away March, 6, 2017.

Information provided by Duggan’s Mission Chapel.

The Sun publishes death notices free of charge, to include basic information provided by the funeral home of record. Requests for more complete obituaries will be accepted as paid advertisements. For more information, call 933.0101.