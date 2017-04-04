Town Hall meeting: Highway 37

Posted on April 4, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

If you were confronted by a flooded Highway 37 this winter and are worried about future closures, First District Supervisor Susan Gorin will be holding a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, April 5, to the future of the highway.

The meeting will cover the future of Highway 37, to include the inevetble impacts of the rising sea levels. Representatives from the Sonoma County Transportation Authority, Caltrans, and San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission will participate.

“We understand how vital Highway 37 is to residents and commuters,” Gorin said. “This forum will help the community understand the current and future challenges this key connector faces, and potential solutions.

The meeting is free and open to the public at 6 p.m., Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall, 126 First St. W.