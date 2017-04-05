Archives

Media coverage in the age of Trump

Posted on April 5, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

imagesbrooke-300x232In a world of fake news and alternate facts, the Sonoma Speaker series continues April 10 with a discussion of Donald Trump’s war on the press with Brooke Gladstone, host of NPR’s On the Media, and Dan Schnur, a leading figure in Republican national politics.

 

How should the media cover the Trump administration? Is freedom of the press in danger? Moderator John McChesney, himself a veteran NPR reporter, will lead the discussion.

Monday, April 10. $35-$75. Hanna Boys Center Auditorium, 17000 Arnold Drive. 707.732.4404. Sonomaspeakerseries.com.

