Once upon a moon

As performed by the Sonoma Conservatory of Dance, the epic tale “Por La Luz De La Luna: By the Light of the Moon – A Mexican Ballet” unfolds in stories from mother to daughter, through times of revolution back even to the realm of Aztec gods and goddesses.

Natalie Palmgren, recipient of Sonoma’s 2017 Student Creative Art Award, is featured lead dancer. Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9. 1 p.m. each day. $12-$25. 476 First St. E. Sonomaconservatoryofdance.org