Signing out

Posted on April 5, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Walt Williams disassembles the famous ‘Sonomawood’ sign on the Plaza, a symbolic end to the four-day, 100-film, multiple party Sonoma International Film Festival that closed April 2.

“What a great Festival,” enthused executive director Kevin McNeely. “We are still counting ticket stubs but this may have been the best attended in the whole 20 years. The weather was superb, parties were fun and swanky and the food and wine flowed. Can’t wait for next year.”

Highlights included the Backlot Tent themed parties; a Q & A with Angela Sarafyan of “The Promise” on Opening Night; the attendance of Dee Wallace of the short film “Charlie’s Gift;” and the overflowing reception at the Zina Lounge at the Ledson Hotel for “In Search of Fellini,” with critic Leonard Maltin, writer Nancy Cartwright and actress Maria Bello.

As for the sign, which Williams introduced several years ago as an art project for his Creekside School students, it’s back into storage until next March.