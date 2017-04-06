Poetry by David Madgalene

Posted on April 6, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Poetry by David Madgalene

David Madgalene is a poet and writer living in Windsor. He loves Sonoma Valley and comes over every chance he gets. He has edited two anthologies featuring Sonoma County poets, Continent of Light and World of Change. His musical, “Call Down the Angel,” will be performed in Occidental in June.

Crossing Barriers

I’m an American

in name only

Because America

is a country

in name only

I’m young or I’m old

in point of view

I’m white

that’s skin deep

I’m a man

or maybe I’m not a man

that’s according to your definition

I’m an agnostic

in my doubt

A Muslim/Christian/Jew/Hindu/Buddhist

by my faith

I am alive

in the moment

Everyday

I stand at the window

I stand at the door

Everyday

I go to the bridge

I go to the crossroads

I take it to the wall

I can be what I want

I can do what I want if I dream

I can remember what it is I truly want

I can live the life I dream

Everyday

I put on a new mask

I try out a new profile

Everyday

I can be someone else

open another page in another book

Play a different character in a different movie

Dismiss me

because you don’t like the way I come out

Dismiss me

because you don’t like the way I look

Dismiss me

because you don’t approve of the way I do business

Dismiss me

because I said something stupid

Diss me

because you don’t like my music

Dismiss me

because—well you don’t need a reason

Build up your barriers baby

keep me out

Build up your borders

keep me away

Go get your iPhone

Put my video on youtube

I see your pit bull you got on remote control

Ouch that dog gives me such a nasty look

Bulletproof your Hummer baby

Gate up your community

Get a new firewall

Hire a security guard

Your barriers can’t stop me

They don’t mean nothing to me

They’ve been built by someone else

The only barriers that can stop me

Are those I build myself

The Mothers

Mom was very tall.

She had black hair and black eyes.

Mrs. Fisher was short.

She had red hair and blue eyes.

She didn’t care if we ate her out of house and home.

Mrs. Slutter was big and fat and jolly.

She had red hair and wore glasses.

Ronnie’s Mom had short blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was pale and jerked about like a nervous chicken.

Billy Mack’s Mom was olive-skinned and had black hair.

She smoked cigarettes and laughed at Batman and Robin.

Mrs. Jenkins had black hair and blue eyes.

She treated us kids like grown-ups.

Tommy Garret’s Mom was a redhead with black eyes.

She worked the night shift as a nurse.

She was always getting up to go to work, drinking coffee

and smoking when I’d come over to play after school.

Mimi’s Mom was a “tough cookie” in beehive and horn-rims.

Johanna and Eberhart’s Mom was German.

She had blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was friendly and put ice cream in her coffee.

Jody and Mack’s Mom was like Mrs. Fisher.

Only taller, more of a wise-cracker.

Maybe I say that because like Mrs. Fisher

Jody and Mack’s mom was Mom’s best friend.

The Daughter of Dr. Fu Manchu

At the campgrounds

(The Dalai Lama was to speak later that night),

by the rock garden,

Dr. Fu Manchu sat on the rose marble bench

and talked to his daughter Heather in the rain.

Her mother had been a rumrunner in Old Shanghai

and Heather Manchu, with her red hair, black eyes,

and fiery reserve, represented all of what was best

to be expected of Sinoceltic intercourse.

But unlike her mother, who died a whore’s death,

and unlike her father who had managed to infiltrate

the Lama Stephen Seagal’s bodyguard, Heather

chose to be a New Age chiropractor over a life of crime.

Dr. Fu Manchu would never stop trying to convince Heather

of her error. Meditatively stroking his long straggly beard

with his long razor-sharp fingernails, Fu invoked

Confucius: it was wrong for a daughter to thwart the will

of her father. I hid behind the hedge and watched Heather

swing her painted feet as her father’s words went into one

ear and out the other. As much as I wanted to, I knew

I could never be a part of that family.