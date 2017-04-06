Slow-moving developments

After the Sonoma Development Center officially closes in December of 2018, what will become of the land and buildings? The state, which is on the record that it has no intention of selling the 1,640-acre campus as surplus property, is now one step closer to a master plan for its future. In September, according to John McCaull of the Sonoma Land Trust (SLT), the state released a “request for qualifications” to architectural and engineers firms to “work with Sonoma County and other stakeholders to identify viable reuse options for the improved SDC campus and extensive land holdings.” The $2 million contract for the master plan appears to be going to Wallace, Roberts Todd (WRT Design), a design firm with offices in Philadelphia and San Francisco; negotiations are underway, McCaull said… One humble negotiation wish list: a rehab of the theatre; locals discount at the golf course; and free third-night stay at the Ritz-Carlton Eldridge.

Over the hills in Petaluma, the long-simmering debate over a proposed housing development on 58 acres next on D Street is coming to full boil. The plan, now in its third iteration, calls for 66 homes (down from the original 93) on land bordering Helen Putnam County Regional Park. “This is a special property that deserves protection, both for its beautiful scenery and its stunning environmental values,” said Sherri Fabre-Marcia, of Petalumans for Responsible Planning. “Petaluma would not be the same without it.” The detractors say that Davidon Homes will build “McMansions” to sell for $1 million or so, not a viable option for affordable housing. As usual, the developer will counter with the usual three-word argument to the city: more tax money.

Among the many good deeds done by the nonprofit Friend in Sonoma Helping (FISH) is a rental assistance program that helps keeps people in their homes. The program began, relays Sany Pottier, with a $19,000 bequest to help those on the point of eviction. For the past 27 years FISH has provided rental assistance to keep families from homelessness. It’s a great story, and one impossible without grants and donations, like the $10k just received from Wine Country Weekend. “The 2008 recession, the sky rocketing cost of housing in Sonoma Valley, this year’s deluge of rain, and seasonal employment have all contributed to the face of poverty in Sonoma Valley,” says Pottier. Recently, a woman shared at a meeting the story of how her mother was helped with rental assistance so she could get into an apartment. “Tears welled up in her eyes as she shared the details of her family’s story,” Pottier said. “Behind each check written, there is a story about real people facing monumental challenges and there is also a sense of gratitude.” She’s convinced that “the lovely lady who left a bequest to FISH back in 1990 would be happy to know that FISH is still fulfilling her dream of eviction prevention.”

Farewell to Cody Cordellos, who died in late March at age 32. He suffered from a very rare skin condition called Epidermolysis Bullosa. It was a brutal, debilitating disease, but he was a brave soul, and his friends cared deeply for him. “I was not supposed to make it past the age of three,” he wrote last year, “so I’m very lucky I’ve made it this long. And I really wanna keep it up and make it to a ripe age. Or at least the ripest age I can get to.” A celebration of Cody’s life will be held Sunday, April 23, 9 a.m. at the Sebastiani Theater.

