What’s going on with the Planning Commission?

Posted on April 6, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

By Sonoma City Councilmember Amy Harrington

In a town of our size, it is natural for rumors and half-truths to spread like wild fire. As a member of the City Council, I think it is my duty to set the record straight and provide both facts and context for the citizens of our town.

When I ran for city council last year, I heard from hundreds, if not thousands, of people unhappy with the direction of our town. People told me that Sonoma was at a tipping point and that our community character was in danger. When I asked what in particular they were unhappy about, it all came back to development issues and the development process. People told me Sonoma needed a “shake-up” and “fresh blood.” People told me they were worried Sonoma was being “exploited” and that we needed a City Council that would stand its ground to ensure the process was fair for all sides.

I ran on these issues. The foundation of my City Council campaign platform was the preservation of our small town’s character and to ensure a proper balance between residents and visitors.

The commission that focuses on the development process is the Planning Commission. Many people believe this commission has the most power in our small town. Why? Their decisions directly affect the building environment in Sonoma, yet the commissioners are unelected, few people know who sits on the commission, and until recently, their nomination resulted in no discussion at city council meetings and usually resulted in an “unchecked” 8-year term.

Since most of the challenges and perceived issues in the community are traced back to the development process, one way to deliver the voter’s message is to focus on the planning commission.

The Mayor has heard that message loud and clear and I strongly support her effort to “shake up” the Planning Commission and create a body that better reflects not only the Sonoma of today, but where we want to take our community in the future. This is literally what we are elected to do. This could not be more important as we begin to update our General Plan.

I hope the explanation below sheds some light on recent developments regarding the Planning Commission, and clarifies the false narrative circulating in our town.

What is the Planning Commission?

The planning commission is a group of 8 citizens (7 regular members and 1 alternate) who are appointed by the City Council.

The only specifically delineated power to the Planning Commission in our City’s Municipal Code (in conjunction with State Law and the Development Code) is the creation and implementation of our city’s General Plan.

is the creation and implementation of our city’s General Plan. Using the General Plan and Development Code as their guide, their job is to approve, reject, set conditions for, and potentially require environmental review for all development projects that come before them for approval of construction in the City of Sonoma.

While the City Council has ultimate authority, the Planning Commission is generally responsible for all the growth and development – both positive and negative – you have seen in our town.

How Long is a Planning Commissioner’s Term?

Planning Commissioners, like all commissioners in Sonoma, are initially appointed for a two (2) year term.

After that term expires, they can be reappointed for a new term of four (4) years.

After that term expires, they can be reappointed for one final two (2) year term.

This means that if they are reappointed each time they can serve a maximum of eight (8) years.

How does someone become a Planning Commissioner?

The only requirement to be a planning commissioner is to be a “qualified elector” of the City of Sonoma. This means you have to live within the city limits. One commissioner from outside the city limits, but within the Valley, is also allowed, and is currently represented by Mary Sek.

When a vacancy occurs on the Planning Commission, the City Clerk advertises the opening and calls for applications.

The Mayor and one other council member interview every person who applies to be on the commission.

Per our Municipal Code, the Mayor has the ultimate authority over which applicant to recommend for the Commission.

The final step requires the City Council to ratify or to reject the nomination.

When a planning commissioner’s term has expired, and he or she has not reached the 8-year term limit, the Mayor has the sole authority to nominate someone for reappointment or not.

Let’s be clear: a commissioner is not “entitled” to an 8-year undemocratic term; if a commissioner is not reappointed, he or she is not “fired.”

What are the “FACTS” regarding what is going on with the Planning Commission now?

After 8 years of honorable service, Bob Felder termed out in January, 2017. His position became vacant.

The alternate, Bob McDonald, was automatically appointed to fill his seat per the Municipal Code.

This created a vacancy in the alternate position.

Mayor Hundley nominated James Bohar. James was chosen because of his vast experience in real estate and land use issues as well as his local experience with historic preservation in Sonoma. He was unanimously approved by the city council.

Upon the expiration of Ron Wellander’s first two-year term, Mayor Hundley decided not to reappoint him for an additional 4-year term and I support that decision.

Wellander is a well-regarded and valuable member of our community. His service to our town is appreciated.

The new alternate, James Bohar, was automatically elevated to fill the Wellander vacancy. This created a new vacancy in the alternate position.

Chip Roberson honorably served the commission for seven (7) years and ten (10) months but quit a few months short of the end of his final term on March 22, 2017, stating his decision was due to his displeasure over Mr. Wellander not being reappointed.

Chip Roberson’s resignation has created another vacancy.

Mayor Hundley nominated Lynda Corrado to serve as a commissioner to fill one of the two vacancies. I interviewed Lynda with the Mayor and found her to have substantial experience and a deep commitment to our community. This experience would be perfect as we begin the General Plan update. She shares the goals of our Mayor and myself to make sure Sonoma remains a home for all Sonomans.

A vote on her nomination resulted in a 2-2 tie; Councilwoman Agrimonti was absent from the meeting.

Until Lynda Corrado’s nomination goes forward, there are now two vacancies on the Planning Commission.

Another commissioner’s first two-year term, Michael Coleman, will expire soon.

The Mayor will again decide whether or not to reappoint him.

Considerations for Planning Commissioners

The Planning Commission will be updating the General Plan over the next several years.

The General Plan is the governing document of our city, the creation of which is a collaborative and democratic process that ultimately decides how we want our town to grow, develop and change.

Our current General Plan was created in 2003-2006

Historically, our town’s General Plan has been updated every ten (10) years.

We’re long overdue for an update; many people believe the issues Sonoma currently confronts were not foreseen in our current General Plan.

As stated, this is the most important task the planning commission will carry out during their term.

All the major issues of the day, whether community character or the resident/visitor balance, stem from our General Plan.

The future of our town will be in the Planning Commission’s hands, thus this consideration weigh heavily on the selection and confirmation of planning commissioners.

Is the Planning Commission getting “too political” ?

Developers always want a planning commission that will approve their project with the least amount of fanfare or resistance.

This reduces the cost of development and makes it easier for projects to be built.

Developers should and must be treated fairly; due process and the Sonoma value of fairness give them this right.

In fact most of us currently live in homes or projects that were new developments at one time; this process doesn’t need to be adversarial, but the process must be fair.

To me, a proper process gives developers the opportunity to present their proposals and their interests, and allows the planning commission to represent the interests of the city in an open and unbiased way, through the implementation of our General Plan,.

Recently, the City of Sonoma has received several letters from the attorney for a developer threatening to sue the City if we do not force specific commissioners to step down or recuse themselves from hearing their projects.

They have also insisted they have input over who gets selected to update our General Plan.

We can’t have any single interest group determine who our commissioners are or who will make these decisions.

The voters have elected the city council, and the city council has selected a Mayor, to make these decisions.

Where do we go from here?

The (very) long and short of this is that I am doing exactly what I told you I would do when I ran for election.

I am paying very close attention to the details.

Simply rubber stamping appointments and re-appointments to our most important commission is not acceptable.

I am trying to ensure that our General Plan reflects and supports the values of our town and its residents.

I hope that after reading this you will stand with me to support having a Planning Commission and ultimately a General Plan that is focused on the people of our town.