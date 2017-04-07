Brown Act violation complaint filed with City of Sonoma

Posted on April 7, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The attorney representing the North of the Mission Neighborhood Association, Rose M. Zoia, has filed a formal complaint with the City of Sonoma alleging that a violation of the Brown Act occurred during the Sonoma Planning Commission of March 23. Association spokesperson Sheila O’Neill notified The Sun of this action.

In part, the complaint reads as follows:

“The agenda for the March 23 meeting listed one item for the public hearing, to wit, the First Street East (FSE) project. (Exhiibit A) However, during the Comments from the Public session, after the Chair closed the lengthy hearing on the FSE project and the interested public left the meeting, developer Bill Jasper spoke on his proposed hillside residential development project and requested that the Commission take action on its decision on March 9, 2017, to require an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the project. Mr. Jasper requested that the Commission rehear the matter and reconsider the requirement of an EIR for the project. Mr. Jasper mentioned a letter sent to the City, which is not part of the agenda packet. The Commission proceeded to deliberate for about 20 minutes on the matter, including comments on how they would vote on the reconsideration. Then the Commission took a vote on the matter.

The Commission acted outside of the Brown Act by discussing in-depth and taking action on a matter not on the agenda. NMNA requests the Commission void its action taken on the project at the March 23 meeting. (Gov. rd Code § 54960.1) Immediate voidance will avoid the need to file suit in court.”

The Sun raised the issue of a possible violation in an article on March 26, 2017, three days after the meeting in question.

For those curious about observing the alleged violation, the recording of the meeting can be viewed on the website of local television channel 27, SVTV. The period at question occurs beginning around 235 minutes into the 258 minute meeting.

http://svtv27.com/meetingarchive/17_03_23_plancom.mp4

The full letter of complaint can be read here. Brown Act letter