Under the Sun: Celeste Winders, advocate for special needs kids

Posted on April 7, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

You’re on the School District’s new Equity and Inclusion Task Force, and you have a Facebook group for parents of special needs kids. How did you become involved?

I have two boys with Individualized Education Plans (IEPs), and my children are my number one priority. I worked in Special Education on the other side of the table for over 15 years at the Sonoma Developmental Center (SDC), developing and implementing IEP goals. If I see that the checks and balances are not happening with my own kids, I get frustrated. My mom worked at the SDC, so they’re people I’ve known my whole life. I’ve always been a vocal advocate for making sure that they are a part of the community and are not seen as an “other.” With these folks you can see their challenges. With kids like mine, their disabilities are invisible, so they’re often misunderstood. People say, “That woman needs to deal with her kid in the store,” when the truth is, the kid may be overloaded.

What are the pros and cons of being a special needs advocate in Sonoma?

We have the benefit of everybody knowing each other, and we can communicate easily as a community. But we play respectability politics, by which I mean we’re worried about what the person in yoga thinks of us, or what the person at the school fundraiser might think if we speak our truth. If we just say, “This is a problem,” we can get things done. To me it’s about fixing something that’s not working, making it fair and accessible.

Tell me about your kids with IEPs.

My oldest boy has ADHD, and learning disabilities that impact reading and writing. He also has anxiety. That’s hard to explain; some people roll their eyes and say, “Get over it. Make him go to school.” What they don’t see is the child that sits on the floor of the closet, who can’t sleep, who needs wax or clay in his hands to get through the day. Likewise, they don’t see the kid who leads nature hikes, stands in the creek and tells you everything about what makes it healthy, and finds dragonflies hatching where others never noticed.

So ADHD is a gift in a way.

Absolutely. Attention deficit is a misnomer. They actually focus on something so intently, everything else falls away. In class, he may be thinking about projects he’s working on in the creek. It’s not day dreaming; he’s just focused on what interests him. So finding ways to channel that is important.

Tell me about your youngest and his accommodations.

He’s on the autism spectrum, and his teacher “gets” inclusion. Her classroom has different kinds of seating and a quiet book area. When my son feels overwhelmed, he can go to the quiet corner and come back when he’s ready. He has noise-canceling headphones that have allowed him to go to the cafeteria and assemblies.

What would your ideal classroom look like?

I love the idea of a forest classroom. When kids build their own things together out of sticks and rocks, they come up with amazing things and learn to work together. We need to move away from special day classes and towards inclusion, with accommodations. What we now have is general education teachers who have special education inclusion students in their classroom, but may not have the training or support to provide that service.

You said inclusion is ideal – can you explain?

The tools we use for special education kids benefit everyone – changing seats, taking breaks, etc. All kids benefit from being with kids who learn differently. My youngest struggles with making friends — he parallel plays, and kids often don’t understand that, but some do. It’s made them empathic, and it’s helped him navigate social stuff. My older one was hyper-focused on time, calendars, and numbers and so he’s the class timekeeper. I’ve suggested we identify non-special education teachers who “get” inclusion, and send them to the trainings and have them teach other teachers.

When did you become a more vocal advocate for your sons?

When my oldest boy was in second grade, he got benched every day at recess. It was a nightmare. He was crawling out of his skin. It turns out he has severe reading disabilities. I look back on that time, when I was still trying to understand what I had the right to ask for. This was my first lesson in advocating for something. “No benching” got written into his IEP. There are so many positive reinforcement strategies, like classroom management techniques. Taking things away doesn’t work.

Do your kids advocate for themselves?

Yes, especially my older son. He knows his IEP goals. Understanding what ADHD does in his brain was empowering, and he loves science. He investigated how his brain works, why he feels what he feels, and also what anxiety does to your body.

Any final thoughts?

It was never my intention to be a special education rabble-rouser, but I had to, because my children had invisible disabilities. I was constantly explaining, and dealing with people’s judgment. I had to stop worrying about what other people thought, and that’s liberating. Sometimes I’m jealous of my son’s autism, because he says whatever he thinks and means whatever he says. I think we should all aspire to that. My kids are not only special education students, but Muslim kids of color, so there’s a whole other intersection. There’s a lot of data that children of color are disciplined differently, as are special education kids. They have inordinately high rates of detention, expulsion, and punishment, and I have to be very aware that. I always threaten that I’m going to have T-shirts made that say “That mom.”

– Interview by Sarah Ford