Hospital to rent rooms on Airbnb

Posted on April 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

After its bid to raise the parcel tax lost at the ballot box, Sonoma Valley Hospital has a novel idea to boost revenue – offer its unused rooms as vacation rentals.

“Private rooms with bath, a TV and remote-control bed, all within walking distance of the historic Sonoma Plaza,” enthused one staffer. “We’re sitting on a gold mine.”

Rooms might go as high as $300 per night on Airbnb, the source said, “less for a shared room, particularly if the other person is one of our patients.”

The hospital could even offer room service, albeit with a restricted-diet menu, and add-on perks such as the 4 a.m. wake-up call/blood pressure check.