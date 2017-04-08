Hospital to rent rooms on Airbnb

After its bid to raise the parcel tax lost at the ballot box, Sonoma Valley Hospital has a novel idea to boost revenue – offer its unused rooms as vacation rentals.
“Private rooms with bath, a TV and remote-control bed, all within walking distance of the historic Sonoma Plaza,” enthused one staffer. “We’re sitting on a gold mine.”
Rooms might go as high as $300 per night on Airbnb, the source said, “less for a shared room, particularly if the other person is one of our patients.”
The hospital could even offer room service, albeit with a restricted-diet menu, and add-on perks such as the 4 a.m. wake-up call/blood pressure check.