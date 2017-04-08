Does this lecture make my butt look big?

April 8: Now a writer, archivist and historian, Lynn Downey served for 25 years as the in-house historian for Levi Strauss & Co. “Those archives are a part of me, and a piece of my heart will always be there,” she said, “right between the 1890 photograph of Levi Strauss, and the 1974 Levi’s edition American Motors Gremlin.”

Who better to write “Levi Strauss: The Man Who Gave Blue Jeans to the World,” the first biography of a man who influenced nearly every aspect of American culture: business, philanthropy, politics, immigration, transportation, education, and fashion?

Downey, a fifth-generation Sonoman, will discuss the book in an April 8 lecture for the Sonoma Valley Historical Society.

Strauss (1829-1902) left his home in Germany at age 18, and made his way to San Francisco in 1853, where he established a wholesale dry goods business. By the 1860s, Strauss was active in the business and cultural life of San Francisco. In 1873, he and a partner patented the first blue jeans as work pants.

“I would put Levi in the category of great business innovators,” Downey told The Sun. “Jacob Davis of Reno was the man who first put metal rivets in men’s work pants, but it was Levi’s vision that saw how revolutionary this new style of pants was, and saw their commercial potential.”

Strauss opened a manufacturing facility, and started marketing the pants all over the West. “He had the vision to see beyond his own limits to the potential that this new invention could have in business and society.”

His influence was profound and far-reaching. The jeans changed the way that working men dressed. The pants lasted longer than traditional trousers, which gave men a very tangible economic benefit. Sewing the pants gave jobs to hundreds of women, and still does, Downey said.

His factories were clean and safe – – Strauss had a particular fear of fire in San Francisco, which was realized in the 1906 earthquake fire that destroyed his factory. And his philanthropic efforts gave scholarships to poor students at University of California, Berkeley — the Levi Strauss Scholarship is still in place there.

The Haas family, the owners of the company, is descended from Levi’s sister’s family, and carry on the tradition of responsible business and philanthropy themselves, she said.

Downey said her research uncovered many new facts about Strauss. “One big surprise was a donation that Levi made to his home village in Bavaria in 1900,” she said. He had left Buttenheim in 1848 and never went back — his whole family left over a period of years because of restrictive laws against Jews. But in 1900 he heard that the village needed money to restore the local Jewish cemetery, and he sent half of the funding needed to get that done.

“He was an American citizen, he made a full life for himself in San Francisco, but he never forgot that his ancestors were buried in that little Bavarian graveyard and he wanted to make sure their graves were not neglected.”

The Strauss legacy continues, of course. “After all,” Downey mused, “who doesn’t own a pair of Levi’s?”

The lecture is at 2 p.m. $5 general, free to Society members. Sonoma Community Center, Sonoma. 276 East Napa Street, Sonoma. Depotparkmuseum.org.