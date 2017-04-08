Sonoma for sale to the highest bidder?

Posted on April 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

I attended the city council meeting regarding the First Street East Project and was very interested in what the gentleman had to say about our sewer system. Seems to me that this is a serious concern and should be addressed before anything else gets built. Our infrastructure needs to be in place.

According to the study put out by the developers, traffic will actually decrease with this project. I am sorry, but I do not understand how that is possible. I also do not understand how they are going to move mature oak trees. Maybe people want the town to grow in this fashion. In which case we will need stop lights around the plaza and possibly to widen the roads.

I believe we need to cherish and consider our Valley, not just for humans, but for all the beauty it holds. This is the real reason people come to visit.

As always, it is not development I am against. I am for smart development. Change is the only constant. Let’s just put a lot of thought into it. Seems to me that if we are not careful, Sonoma will be bought and sold to the highest bidder. It is scary to me that there are just a small number of people on the planning board. I think they need a lot more help when it comes to something this huge.

Leslie Murphy, Sonoma