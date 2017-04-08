Sonoma Little League Roundup

Posted on April 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Photo: Brett Armitage of the Falcons connects off David Larsen of the Red Sox during a recent game at Hughes Field. The Falcons won the game 11-4.

The first two weeks of the 2017 Sonoma Little League season are in the books and its shaping up to be a very interesting season.

The Falcons are undefeated sitting in first place at 5-0 and have been led by lights out pitching from Jaden Vides and the red hot bats of Brett Armitage and Vides who’ve knocked 3 x HR each. The Bears are close behind at 4-1 and have been carried by the offensive firepower of their two lefty 12 year olds Gianni Natuzzi (3 x HRs) and Carson Smith who is tied for the league lead with 4 HRs.

The Mustangs sit at 3-2 due to a strong start with a combined 3 x HRs from the Waldrop brothers (Landen and Cayden) and a pair of home runs from TJ Martindale. The Angels also sit at 3-2 thanks to their strong 12-year old pitching staff led by Finn Parker, Cosimo Hanson, Enzo Masciorini and Luc Demartini. The Red Sox have 2 wins in a row riding the bats of Sam Cutting (3 HRs), Grant Boydell (2 HRs) and Nicolas Sebastiani who is tied for the league lead with 4 HRs.

The Tigers also have collected two wins riding the arms and bats of 11 year olds Max Harrison and Everett Johnson. The Cardinals have collected a few tough luck close losses and have gotten standout pitching from Erik Cab, Nick Scevola and rookie Niko Olivier. The young Blue Jays have also played in some close games and shown the ability to battle back from early deficits to make games exciting behind by a trio of 11 year olds Bear Melendez, Jackson Benzon and Niles Francis.

– John Armitage

Sonoma Little League Standings (as of 4/6)

W L

Falcons 5 0

Bears 4 1

Mustangs 3 2

Angels 3 2

Red Sox 2 3

Tigers 2 3

Cardinals 1 4

Blue Jays 0 5

2017 Home Run Leader Board

Nicolas Sebastiani (Red Sox) – 4

Carson Smith (Bears) – 4

Brett Armitage (Falcons) – 3

Sam Cutting (Red Sox) – 3

Gianni Natuzzi (Bears) – 3

Jaden Vides (Falcons) – 3

Grant Boydell (Red Sox) – 2

TJ Martindale (Mustangs) – 2

Landen Waldrop (Mustangs) – 2

– Photo by Ryan Daley