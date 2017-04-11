Teen, cop in high speed chase — and it’s legal

Posted on April 11, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The teen driver sees a cop, hits the gas and speeds away at 70, 80, 90 miles an hour with the patrol car in hot pursuit. And it’s legal.

The Top the Cops program, back Wednesday nights at Sonoma Raceway for a 23rd season, allows high school students the chance to drag race against uniformed Bay Area law enforcement officers, in their patrol cars, on the drag strip.

Both are given practice runs, leading up to a final-round showdown between student and officer. Participating agencies include the CHP and the County Sheriff’s Department, and cops from Sonoma, Windsor, and Novato Police Departments, among others,

The Top the Cops season runs in conjunction with the Wednesday Night Drags program through August 30. Gates open at 3 p.m. with racing from 5 to 10 p.m. The cost is $15 for students with high school identification card, and $10 for spectators.

Participants must be high school students driving a vehicle that passes a simple technical inspection. All vehicles must have mufflers. Sonomaraceway.com.