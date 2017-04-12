50 years of La Casa

Celebrating 50 years of Sonoma’s La Casa restaurant are owners Mingma Sherpa, Pasang Sherpa, Pemba Sherpa and Gyalzen Sherpa. The quartet – “closer than brothers” — bought the venerable Plaza eatery about two years go, and have concentrated on upgrading the food, which is, says Pemba “all fresh, housemade and locally sourced.”

They closed in January for a thorough cleaning and painting; the remodeled bar boasts 60 different kinds of tequila. Throughout April, as a thank-you to the community, a portion of sales will be donated to Sonoma Valley Education Foundation, F.I.S.H., La Luz Center, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley, Pets Lifeline and the Stand By Me Mentoring Alliance. “We’ve had a lot of help,” Pemba said. “This is the time to give back.”