Cooking Italian

Posted on April 12, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Italian Cooking Lesson series continues at the Sonoma Community Center on Saturday, April 15.

Chef Maria Capdevielle leads the hands-on demo “Italian Regional Cooking: A Taste of Veneto,” with crostini with salt cod puree, risotto with pancetta and peas, and strawberry tiramisu.

$85, $76 for center members, includes lunch. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 276 E. Napa Street in Sonoma. 707.938.4626. Sonomacommunitycenter.org.