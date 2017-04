Free concert with Sonoma’s Hometown Band

Posted on April 12, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The all-volunteer troupe, which has proudly marched in every Fourth of July Parade since 1967, takes its act indoors on Sunday, April 16, for a free matinee concert at the Sebastiani Theatre. The program of rousing favorites begins at 1 p.m. The show is free, but donations welcome.