Rep. Thompson to host Town Hall Meeting in Sonoma

Posted on April 12, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Mike Thompson, whose Fifth Congressional district includes Sonoma Valley, will host a public meeting on Thursday, April 20 at Sonoma Valley Hugh School.

This is his latest in an ongoing series of town hall meetings across the district to give constituents the chance to speak with him directly and get answers to their questions. Thompson has received thousands of calls and letters on topics ranging from healthcare to immigration to foreign policy, he said.

The above event is free to attend and open to public from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information or to RSVP visit: https://mikethompson.house.gov/about/events/town-hall-meeting-sonoma