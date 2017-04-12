Saturday memorial for Brandon Barmore

April 12, 2017

Sonoma mourns the passing of Sonoma Valley High School senior Brandon Barmore, who died while on a service trip in Nicaragua in March. A celebration of Brandon’s life, open to the public, will be held at the school gymnasium on Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Brandon Barmore Memorial Fund, at Sonoma’s Bank of the West. Online donations can be made here.

While swimming, he slipped underwater for an extended time. His parents, Margee and Phil Barmore, said chaperones and fellow students administered CPR and made every effort to save Brandon, who was rushed to a Managua hospital.

