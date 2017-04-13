Before you hit the road…

Posted on April 13, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley Hospital Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy Department will hold an informative talk on “How To Run Injury-Free,” Thursday, April 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Hospital’s Basement Conference Room.

The talk is for those looking to start a running regime, or ramp up their current program this Spring, and will be valuable for those participating in the upcoming 30th Annual Hit The Road Jack Race and Fun Run on Sunday, June 4.

The free session will cover a range of topics including running mechanics, with recommended exercises and stretching to prevent common injuries and improve the quality of your run. The talk will be led by Christina Cary, DPT, and other members from the hospital’s Physical Therapy Department.

To register and for more information, contact SVH Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy Department at 707.935.5345 or [email protected]

The race day itself, a fundraiser for the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighter’s Association, offers a 3k walk or run, 10k and half marathon, all followed by an After Race Festival on Sonoma Plaza. Find out more at hittheroadjack.org.