La Luz salutes health series grads

Posted on April 13, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Fifteen women celebrate completing a 10-week Health and Nutrition Series presented by La Luz’s Family Resource Center at El Verano School.

In the classes, the women learned about the benefits of good nutrition, with topics such as portion control, the advantages of regular exercise, how to eat on a budget, and what foods can help you lose weight and may help fight heart disease and type 2 diabetes. As part of the graduation ceremony, each mom received a yellow rose and a hug from her El Verano student. Speakers included La Luz board member Salvador Chavez and nutritionist Coco Hipkiss.

“Our classes are about building community as well as teaching skills,” said Betzy Chavez, the center director. “These graduates continue to come to the FRC to have coffee, chat and support each other. This camaraderie is a big factor for their success.”.