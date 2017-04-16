Sanctuary City report first up on Monday’s Sonoma Council agenda

Posted on April 16, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma City Council will discuss and possibly act upon the recommendations included in report about Sonoma becoming another city to join the so-called “sanctuary city” movement. A previous council discussion on this resulted in the formation of an ad-hoc committee made up of Mayor Hundley and Councilman Cook. That committee process resulted in the agenda item, which reads as follows:

“A Resolution to Support and Safeguard Civil Rights, Safety, and Dignity of All Sonoma Residents and to Affirm the City of Sonoma’s Commitment to a Diverse, Supportive, Inclusive and Protective Community; and a Resolution to Approve Financial Support to La Luz for $10,000 to Assist in its Education and Support of the Immigrant Community.”

The meeting begins at 6p.m. in the Community Meeting Room. The complete agenda packet is available online.