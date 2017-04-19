In support of Measure E

Posted on April 19, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

As a 38-year resident of Sonoma Valley, a former Emergency Room registered nurse, and founder of a local non-profit, I know how important Sonoma Valley Hospital is to our community’s livelihood. I also know how important it is to have an E.R. close by. The driving time to get a loved one to a hospital in Napa or Santa Rosa in a dire emergency is inconceivable, and could be the difference between life and death.

I have been fortunate in that my infrequent trips to the local ER with family members have not been dire emergencies…at least not yet. But I know many people who have, and our community’s ER made all the difference at a time when they needed immediate treatment to survive.

Our ER plays a vital role in the health and wellbeing of our community members, and as far as I am concerned, there is nothing more important than that. Supporting Measure E on the June ballot assures us of keeping this ‘luxury’ local.

We never know when an emergency may strike us or someone we care about. What we do know is that we can count on our community hospital to be there for us when we need it most. Without Measure E, the future of our hospital will enter the unknown, and as a community that cares, we cannot let that happen. Please join me in voting yeson Measure E in June! It may just be the one vote that saves your life… or mine!

Kathy Witkowicki, Sonoma